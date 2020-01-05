Pirate’s Wharf to transform into park with trails, more

Wicomico County is finalizing plans to transform the undeveloped area of Pirate's Wharf, which has been closed to the public for decades, into a large-scale park.

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — “Development” can be a scary word in the world of environmental conservation — sheets of vinyl siding growing up new condominiums, yards of pavement eating away rural pasture.

But Steve Miller said sometimes it doesn’t come that way.

Pirate’s Wharf, a western Wicomico County property with a rich history reaching back to the 1600s, has been mostly farm fields and state-designated critical wetlands for the 20-plus years the county has owned it.

Now, as the period of public comment came to a close in early November, the county is finalizing plans to transform the undeveloped area, closed to the public for decades, into a large-scale park.

The goal? Accentuate and preserve natural elements coating the 340 acres.

“It’s a fine line sometimes,” said Miller, director of Wicomico Recreation, Parks & Tourism. “To provide public access, by nature, you’re going to have to develop something. But we were very, very aware (that) people didn’t want it overdeveloped, so we tried to walk that line.

“I think we’ve hit that hit that vein.”

What to expect at the Wharf

A majority of the property is reportedly slated to go untouched, continuing to provide a system of hiking trails snaking through the forested area northwest of Whitehaven Road.

Crossing that road, you meet the riverside area of the acreage.

Miller said, meadows will take the place of longstanding fields, with trails to gently guide visitors through the park. He also said the county intends to plant more trees in the area, diversifying habitats people can explore on the grounds.

Venturing farther within the park, visitors will soon see a large pavilion for events and parking. Deeper yet on the riverside property, there will be observation decks edging to the Wicomico River as well as river access though a small boat launch.

Environmental safeguards will also be in place to protect the shoreline’s integrity.

“What we really were hoping was that it would be a showcase for a natural environment,” said Judith Stribling, retired Salisbury University professor of 24 years and wetland ecology expert. “The tendency often is to overdevelop parks, make them much more infrastructure and much less natural.”

After roughly two years of advising and planning, the county’s double-phased master plan shook out to a few key components:

Public access to water:

1. Boat ramp

2. Kayak launch

3. Access road to the former steamboat wharf area

Low-impact recreation:

4. Event pavilion

5. Playground

6. Pedestrian trails

7. Fishing pier

8. Observation decks

Maintain natural features:

9. Forest clearing kept to a minimum

10. Additions to existing forest areas

11. Converting existing farm land to meadows

12. Shooting for low-impact development footprint

Stribling, who chairs the county’s Natural Resource Conservation Advisory Committee, was also asked to join a work group related to the coming park.

“We were really focused on retaining the natural features,” Stribling said, “emphasizing what’s already there.”

Members of the public did question whether the wetlands and other areas will be officially protected as easements or preserves, but Miller said that’s not currently on the table.

Instead, he said the grants accepted to get this $1.8 million project off the ground — including Program Open Space and Land-Water Conservation Fund — protect the purpose of the developed land.

“It needs to be public recreation forever,” Miller said. “You couldn’t go on and develop it for some business or throw, you know, apartments on there or something. … You’d be violating federal law by accepting those grant monies.”

Phase 2 for the park involves walkways over the marsh, extension of trails, more parking and another observation deck — “stretching the dollars as far as we can.”

Miller says the project is still on target for completion by 2021.

A different kind of impact

It’s not just new shrubbery and winding trails headed for Pirate’s Wharf.

The Lower Eastern Shore Heritage Council also provided a mini grant to hire a consultant to research the history of the property so that “the story” could be told through the park’s development, according to the county’s master plan.

The work of local researcher Mike Hitch lead to a historical aspect to the park’s vision.

“There are plantations and just some really neat stories of just the property history and the story of the people that lived there,” Miller said. “This is just just an interesting story to tell.”

Historical exhibits of the “1698 John McMurray House and the 1727-1778 McMurray/Denwood/Carey House” will act as “ghost houses” or information centers, as visitors travel the park, showcasing the history of the property and how it ties into the new development, according to the Master Plan.

“Obviously, when you bring up the topic of slavery or things like that, those are horrible things. But those are real lives. And those are real stories,” Miller said. “I think what our goal would be is to tell those stories in a way where we honor those people.”

It seems there’s more than one brand of preservation in this park, and as the Phase 1 archaeological study concludes, there could be room for more fluctuation.

Miller said the large property was a puzzle for years, with conversion ideas like a marina, sport fields, festival grounds or major developments thrown out in the open, but those pitches never hit the mark.

Although the plan is rooted in conservation and low developmental footprint, it still stands to impact the county.

“The people haven’t been able to go there, to participate in it or to enjoy what’s there,” Miller said. “It does it in a part of the county that doesn’t doesn’t get as many opportunities like that. So I think it’s pretty exciting.

“There’s a quality of life component to all this, where it improves.”

