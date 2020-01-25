Maryland state police investigate death of inmate

Maryland authorities say state police are investigating the death of an inmate at a correctional center near Hagerstown.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say state police are investigating the death of an inmate at a correctional center near Hagerstown.

The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown reports that authorities said correctional officers found 36-year-old Christopher Dorsey unresponsive in his cell at Maryland Correctional Training Center. Officers found Dorsey, who was serving 30 years on drug distribution charges, on Thursday afternoon.

Dorsey was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel, according to the police news release. An autopsy is being conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause of his death, including whether it was a homicide.

