Maryland man struck, killed while walking on Delaware road

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man was struck and killed while walking along a Delaware highway after his car hit a guardrail. Delaware State Police said in a news release that 34-year-old Esteban Pantoja-Gordillo was killed early Sunday on State Route 1 in Middletown.

Police say that after the man’s car hit a guardrail, he got out of the vehicle and began walking in a highway travel lane. He was struck by a car driven by a 41-year-old Smyrna woman and killed.

The woman and her three passengers weren’t injured. Pantoja-Gordillo was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for about three hours.

