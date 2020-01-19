Hundreds from Maryland, Delaware pack offshore wind hearing

Hundreds of residents of Maryland and Delaware packed a public hearing held over the weekend to solicit opinions on offshore wind projects.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Hundreds of residents of Maryland and Delaware packed a public hearing held over the weekend to solicit opinions on offshore wind projects.

At least 700 people attended the hearing of the Maryland Public Service Commission on Saturday in Ocean City, The Daily Times reported.

The hearing was part of the commission’s inquiry into impacts related to changes in the turbine sizes originally anticipated for use in two company’s offshore wind projects.

Some expressed concerns about impacts on the view from the coastline, while others were hopeful about economic development impacts.

