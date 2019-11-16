Workers demolishing Carroll Co. home where 27 dead dogs were found

Workers are demolishing a Maryland house where authorities found 27 dead dogs and 27 others living in squalor earlier this year.

HAMPSTEAD, Md. (AP) — Workers are demolishing a Maryland house where authorities found 27 dead dogs and 27 others living in squalor earlier this year.

The Carroll County Times reports that contractors began tearing down the Hampstead home on Friday.

Ed Smith, a county animal control employee, says all 27 of the dogs that were rescued from the home in April have new owners.

Two people who were renting the home were charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Forty-nine-year-old John J. Roberts pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Fifty-six-year-old Laura S. Filler also pleaded guilty in October to aggravated animal cruelty. She has remained held in custody pending her sentencing in January.

Authorities say Filler and Roberts had been operating an unlicensed breeding operation.

___

Information from: Carroll County Times , http://www.carrollcountytimes.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.