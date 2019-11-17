Home » Maryland News » Firefighter injured in blaze…

Firefighter injured in blaze that destroys house

The Associated Press

November 17, 2019, 4:19 PM

PHOENIX, Md. (AP) — Authorities say one firefighter was injured in a blaze that destroyed a Baltimore County home.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for a minor injury.

Baltimore County Fire Department spokesman Marcus Johnson says the two-alarm fire broke out Sunday morning in a single-family home.

Johnson says the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News
baltimore sun

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up