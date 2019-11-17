Firefighter injured in blaze that destroys house

The Associated Press

PHOENIX, Md. (AP) — Authorities say one firefighter was injured in a blaze that destroyed a Baltimore County home.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for a minor injury.

Baltimore County Fire Department spokesman Marcus Johnson says the two-alarm fire broke out Sunday morning in a single-family home.

Johnson says the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.

