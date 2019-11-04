Home » Maryland News » 4 Maryland correctional officers…

4 Maryland correctional officers injured in prison fight

The Associated Press

November 12, 2019, 5:54 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say four correctional officers have been injured trying to break up a prison fight.

A Tuesday statement from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services says one officer from the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the arm and a cut on the chest. The statement says the other three officers were taken to local urgent care clinics for various injuries.

The department also says two inmates were stabbed. They were taken to the hospital and were expected to be released soon.

Officials have a suspect in the stabbings but have not released the inmate’s identity.

Western Correctional is a maximum security prison with approximately 1,700 male inmates located 4 miles (6 kilometers) southwest of Cumberland.

