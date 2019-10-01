Home » Maryland News » US Park Service: Maryland…

US Park Service: Maryland employee fatally hits wild horse

The Associated Press

October 1, 2019, 7:55 AM

BERLIN, Md. (AP) — The U.S. National Park Service says a wild horse on Maryland’s Assateague Island has died after being hit by an employee driving a park vehicle.

Connie’s Girl is the 34th horse to be hit and killed on the island since 1982; another 17 horses have been hit and injured. (Facebook/Assateague Island National Seashore)

Assateague Island National Seashore officials announced Monday that the chestnut mare named Connie’s Girl had been standing in a curved roadway before dawn on Sunday when a park vehicle struck her backside.

Connie’s Girl was born last April.

News outlets report the park employee behind the wheel wasn’t hurt. The crash is under investigation.

