Md. woman accused of abusing 310 dogs gets 60 days in jail

EDEN, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of keeping 310 dogs in awful conditions at a Maryland puppy mill has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

News outlets report 70-year-old Susan Murphy, of Eden, pleaded guilty Monday to 26 animal cruelty offenses. Murphy and her husband were each indicted in January 2017 on 96 animal cruelty charges after authorities raided the couple’s home and found the dogs, most of which were Pomeranians.

A Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office statement says dozens of dogs were found malnourished and neglected. Court record say even more were found covered in matted fur and feces.

Murphy also was sentenced Monday to 10 months’ home detention followed by probation. Prosecutors say probation conditions bar Murphy from buying animals. She also was ordered to seek mental counseling.

