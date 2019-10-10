Hogan ‘very troubled’ by impeachment inquiry into Trump

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the declaration by the White House that it won't cooperate with the impeachment probe "doesn't sit well with me or a lot of other people."

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says he’s “very troubled” by the controversy that has prompted an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, but he says more facts need to be gathered.

Hogan made the comments Thursday during an appearance at the Yahoo! Finance All Markets Summit in New York.

Hogan says the declaration by the White House that it won’t cooperate with the impeachment probe “doesn’t sit well with me or a lot of other people.”

But the governor also says “this whole rush to judgment” over accusations that “we need to throw him out of office” isn’t the way the founders of the country envisioned the process.

Hogan says it’s time to gather facts and step back from “crazy politics and do the fair thing objectively.”

