Hagerstown crash sends SUV into parking lot; construction worker killed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A construction worker hit by a SUV that had been involved in a crash in Maryland has died.

News outlets report three construction workers were doing a repaving project in the parking lot of the Hagerstown Police Department on Thursday afternoon when two vehicles collided in an intersection nearby.

Hagerstown police spokeswoman Heather Aleshire says the collision sent the SUV into the parking lot, hitting the workers and their construction vehicle.

One worker died at the scene. A second worker was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the SUV and the third worker who was inside the construction vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that initially collided with the SUV wasn’t hurt. It’s unclear what caused that collision.

