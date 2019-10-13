Fire chief: ‘Elusive’ alligator caught in rural Maryland

WJLA-TV reports the alligator was caught Saturday in a retention pond on a private property in Adamstown after animal control officers and others spent hours Thursday and Friday trying to capture it.

ADAMSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A fire chief in rural Maryland says an “elusive” 3-foot-long alligator has finally been caught.

The station reports officers ended up placing a live animal cage trap with bait on the muddy shoreline after initial efforts using a fishing line failed.

Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Smallwood says he found the “crafty and smart” reptile inside the metal cage around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Maryland residents are not allowed to own exotic animals, including alligators. The station reports Frederick County Animal Control says the alligator was likely abandoned by its owner due to its size.

