September is Underground Railroad Month in Maryland

In this May 16, 2017 photo, gravestones from the 1800s stand in a cemetery at Malone’s Church in Madison, Md., a stop on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. Free blacks settled around the church’s land well before the Civil War, and the church itself was established by the surrounding black communities in 1864. According to oral tradition, Tubman was a member of one of these communities, living and working near the church with her free husband, John Tubman. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) In this May 12, 2017 photo, trees tower above a dirt road leading to what historians believe is the site of Harriet Tubman’s birth in Dorchester County, Md. Like some other stops on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, the site itself is on private land and inaccessible to the public, and no structures tied to Tubman remain. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) In this May 25, 2017 photo, a bust of Harriet Tubman stands in the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, a stop on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, in Church Creek, Md. As Tubman’s role in the fight against slavery gains new appreciation in the nation and world, a historic trail in Maryland has been getting more attention. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) In this May 12, 2017 photo, a tree stands alongside Joseph Stewart’s Canal in Taylors Island, Md., a stop on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. Designed by Tubman’s owners, the canal was dug by enslaved and free blacks through marshland by hand between 1810 and 1832. It was used to more easily transport harvested timber and agricultural products to waiting ships. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) This May 12, 2017 photo shows a runaway slave newspaper notice for Harriet Tubman, who was called “Minty” at the time, and her two brothers at the Bucktown Village Store in Bucktown, Md. The store is a stop on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, where few physical connections to her remain. Most buildings are long gone, but the landscape looks much as it did during her time. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) In this May 25, 2017 photo, moonlight reflects off of wetlands along the Choptank River in Caroline County, Md. The Choptank and other waterways on Maryland’s Eastern Shore played crucial roles in Harriet Tubman’s life and the Underground Railroad, both for transportation and as conduits of information. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) This May 16, 2017 photo shows the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, Md. The Harriet Tubman Byway on Maryland’s Eastern Shore was designed to help bring to life the famed abolitionist. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) In this May 12, 2017 photo, Herschel Johnson steps out of a former one-room schoolhouse for black students known as the Stanley Institute in Cambridge, Md. “We are so proud of it,” Herschel said of the school that educated the local black community for nearly 100 years, and that is now a stop on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway that makes a big impression on visitors. “They are amazed that they can look back and see, especially children,” Johnson said. “The questions that we get from children, for instance, we’ve had children ask us: ‘Where is the gym? Where do you eat lunch?” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) In this May 25, 2017 photo, a driveway leads through a field to the Jacob and Hannah Leverton House, a stop on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, behind a stand of trees in Preston, Md. Like some other stops on the Byway, the house, once a key stopping point for slaves seeking sanctuary on the Underground Railroad, is on private land. But the owner is accommodating to visitors who are undeterred by the sign. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) In this May 12, 2017 photo, Michael McCrea stands under a canopy of trees on his property in Preston, Md. From the tree line, runaway slaves made a short walk across an open cornfield to a 19th-century brick house that was a key stopping point for the Underground Railroad on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is highlighting Maryland’s Underground Railroad history.

The governor has named September International Underground Railroad Month to call attention to Maryland’s rich history with the network of routes and safe houses used by slaves to escape to free states during the early to mid-1800s.

Hogan says Maryland has the most documented successful escapes and was heavily active in the Underground Railroad.

The designation also highlights prominent Maryland abolitionists, including Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

Both were from Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway enables visitors to tour parts of Maryland where Tubman lived. Douglass’ story also can be traced around the state.

