No explosives found at Maryland church after bomb threat

The Associated Press

September 24, 2019, 5:48 PM

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say they did not find any explosives at a Catholic church in Edgewood where they had responded to a bomb threat.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday investigated the threat against Prince of Peace Church, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Baltimore.

Video from WBAL-TV showed law enforcement vehicles outside the church around 2:30 p.m. It also showed people, many elderly individuals, being escorted out of the building and into a van.

Authorities temporarily blocked traffic through the area, and three schools with Harford County Public Schools were placed on a “modified lockdown.”

