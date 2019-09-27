Naval Academy: ‘Unlikely’ rope and knot meant to be a noose

The Naval Academy said the investigation didn't discover who placed the rope over the door or identify any existing racial animus on the construction site.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation at the U.S. Naval Academy has found it is “unlikely” a rope and knot found over a door in a construction area was meant to be a noose, but the possibility could not be definitively ruled out.

The academy announced Friday that the rope resembled a common construction device used to hoist items, although it was draped over a door “for no readily apparent reason.”

The academy announced an investigation earlier this month after receiving notice from the Caucus of African-American Leaders. The caucus was contacted anonymously about the rope on Aug. 28, the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington.

