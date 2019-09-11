Maryland attorney general doesn’t support opioid settlement

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says he doesn't support a tentative multistate settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the family that owns the company.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says he doesn’t support a tentative multistate settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the family that owns the company.

Frosh said Wednesday in a telephone interview that Maryland has not joined states that have reached a tentative deal.

He says what’s on the table doesn’t begin “to compensate for the damage that was done by the Purdue company and the Sackler family.”

About half the states reached a tentative deal with Purdue Pharma over its role in the nation’s deadly opioid epidemic.

In May, Frosh announced that Maryland filed charges against the owners and former directors of Purdue. The attorney general alleges they engaged in a pattern of deceptive conduct that encouraged inappropriate use of opioids and fueled the nation’s opioid crisis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.