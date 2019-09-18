Delmarva Power to refund nearly 70K overbilled customers

The Delaware Division of the Public Advocate announced the refunds tied to overbilling will start being issued this week.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delmarva Power is set to send refunds to more than 40,000 Delaware customers and another nearly 29,000 Maryland customers.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the state Division of the Public Advocate announced the refunds tied to overbilling will start being issued this week. A Tuesday statement by the state agency that helps utility customers says the average refund for residential customers equals about $15. Public Advocate Drew Slater says qualified customers will see the money in their monthly bill.

The statement says a customer’s August complaint about her bill led to a review and the discovery that thousands of customers were due refunds dating back to 2015. Delmarva Power spokesman Tim Stokes says the company realized a billing error inadvertently charged some customers for late payments.

