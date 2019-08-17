Police: 5 injured in Ocean City roller coaster incident

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that four children and one adult were transported to Atlantic General Hospital Friday night after the incident at Jolly Roger Amusement Park.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Ocean City police say five people were taken to a local hospital as a precaution after a car on a roller coaster hit another car.

A police spokeswoman says one of the roller coaster cars failed to stop as it was pulling into the loading area and struck the rear of another car that was loaded with passengers.

The five were taken to the hospital for “precautionary reasons.”

