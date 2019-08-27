Home » Maryland News » Maryland university to get…

Maryland university to get $387K grant for science support

The Associated Press

August 27, 2019, 5:02 AM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has been awarded a $387,500 grant to support scientific research.

Rep. Andy Harris made the announcement Monday.

The funds were awarded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. That’s an office under the Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding will support pharmacology, physiology and biological chemistry research at the university. It will also help explore biomarkers for prostate cancers.

