Maryland man gets more than 15 years in fatal overdose

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal authorities in Maryland say a drug dealer who provided the narcotics that caused the fatal overdose of a person in October 2017 has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland on Tuesday announced the sentence against 46-year-old Keino Ferrez Dorsey.

The Lexington Park resident earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and other narcotics.

Authorities say the unnamed victim went to Dorsey’s apartment on Oct. 17, 2017, to buy drugs. Authorities say Dorsey in a plea agreement admitted he called 911 twice, telling the dispatcher in one call the victim was unresponsive.

The medical examiner determined the person’s cause of death was intoxication of heroin, fentanyl and other narcotics.

