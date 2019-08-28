Maryland county bans release of harmful helium balloons

Queen Anne's County commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance that prohibits the release of nonbiodegradable helium balloons into the air.

CENTREVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county has voted to ban the release of environmentally harmful helium balloons.

WBAL reports that on Tuesday , Queen Anne’s County commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance that prohibits the release of nonbiodegradable helium balloons into the air.

Those who deliberately violate the ordinance can be fined up to $250.

Queen Anne’s Conservation Association Director Jay Falstad told WBAL the balloons pose an environmental threat. He said they can get stuck in trees, in the Chesapeake Bay or in off-shore clusters in the Atlantic Ocean.

The bill’s author, Commissioner Christopher M. Corchiarino, called intentionally releasing balloons into the atmosphere littering.

