Maryland comptroller considering run for governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says he’s “strongly considering” running for governor in 2022.

He made the announcement in a fundraising email on Wednesday.

Franchot is a Democrat, though he has often been at odds with leading Democrats in Annapolis. Still, he has been re-election to the statewide office of comptroller by large margins.

In his email Wednesday, Franchot noted that it’s no secret that the “political insiders” aren’t his biggest fans. He wrote that “they will surely mount an impressive effort to support their anointed candidate.”

Franchot was first elected comptroller in 2006. He has been re-elected three times in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who was re-elected to a second term last year, is term limited.

