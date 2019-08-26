Man swimming at Maryland beach fatally hit by large wave

Officials in Ocean City, Maryland, said a 76-year-old swimmer died over the weekend in a beach accident when a large wave knocked him down.

Ocean City communications manager Jessica Waters told the Salisbury Daily Times that authorities responded to Ocean City Beach Sunday for a report of a distressed swimmer.

Waters said the man was in knee-deep water when he was knocked down by a large wave.

Responders administered CPR and transported the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Town officials didn’t immediately identify the victim.

This summer in North Carolina a rogue wave was also responsible for a beach death. A father was killed while swimming off the coast when a wave crashed into him, slamming his head into the sand and breaking his neck.

