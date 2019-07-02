202
Police: Convicted killer found dead in Maryland prison cell

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 10:41 am 07/02/2019 10:41am
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating the death of a convicted killer at a prison in western Maryland.

The state police said Tuesday in a statement that the 37-year-old man was found in his cell with multiple injuries. He was pronounced dead in his cell at the North Branch Correctional Facility in Cumberland.

The man who died has been identified as Nathaniel McKnight.

State police said another inmate has been identified as a suspect in the death. He has not been charged.

Gerald Shields, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said that McKnight was serving a life sentence that began in January 2015. He had been convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery and weapons charges.

