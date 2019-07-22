Home » Maryland News » Maryland woman cycling in…

Maryland woman cycling in charity bike ride killed in crash

The Associated Press

July 22, 2019, 7:37 AM

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A woman taking part in a long-distance bicycling fundraiser for a Maryland fire department was killed in a collision with a car.

Maryland State police spokesman Frederick Barack says 59-year-old Diane Centeno Deshields was riding the route near Frederick, Maryland, when she collided with a car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers in the car weren’t injured.

Firefighter 50 spokesman David Yonkoski told the Frederick News-Post that Deshields was participating in the Metric Century ride to benefit the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department in Westminster, Maryland.

