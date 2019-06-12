202
Home » Maryland News » Review: Maryland medical board…

Review: Maryland medical board deals lacked approval

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 4:30 pm 06/12/2019 04:30pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An independent review says contracts awarded to a Maryland medical system’s board members were not competitively bid, and there was a “pattern by management” of making decisions without full board approval.

The report by Nygren Consulting was released Wednesday by the University of Maryland Medical System. The California company was hired to conduct the examination after a scandal involving self-dealing among board members that led to the resignation of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh .

Between 2010 and 2018, UMMS agreed to pay $500,000 to Pugh for her self-published children’s books. The report says board management didn’t present the book purchases to the board or any committee for prior approval. The report says former board CEO Robert Chrencik agreed to enter into an agreement with Pugh without consent of the board.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News National News university of maryland healthy system
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt, the intrepid heiress, artist and romantic, who survived family tragedy and multiple marriages and reigned during the 1970s and ’80s as a designer jeans pioneer, died Monday at the age of 95. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!