202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland Senate president says…

Maryland Senate president says his health is ‘largely good’

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 6:13 pm 06/10/2019 06:13pm
110 Shares
Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller talks about plans for legislation to approve sports betting in the state, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s longtime Senate president has told lawmakers his health is “largely good today” as he updated them on his battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller sent the letter last week.

The 76-year-old Miller says he still has back pain from cancer in his bones. But he wrote that he otherwise continues “to face an improving prognosis for the time being.”

He also wrote that his doctor has cleared him for activities that include taking longer trips.

Miller says he is being treated with a regiment of Radium-223, which is an injectable radiation that both kills cancer and strengthens the bone. He says his medical team will re-evaluate next steps after he completes the treatment.

Miller is the longest-serving state Senate president in the nation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rolls-Royce Ghost rivals cost of DC-area home

Your commute could be an absolute dream, but you'd have to take house-caliber money and spend it on a set of wheels. See photos and video.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!