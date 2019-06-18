202
Maryland governor takes steps to boost cybersecurity

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 2:23 pm 06/18/2019 02:23pm
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on April 23, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is taking steps to strengthen cybersecurity in Maryland.

Hogan signed an executive order on Tuesday to create a new position called the Maryland Chief Information Security Officer. The Republican governor also said he is forming the Office of Security Management and the Maryland Cybersecurity Coordinating Council.

The three will work to improve Maryland’s cybersecurity to improve the state’s ability to address a cybersecurity incident.

For example, the council will help create recommendations for the state to identify and respond to cybersecurity risks and recover from them. It will include state officials from agencies and departments throughout the state.

Last month, a cyberattack hit the city of Baltimore’s computer network, affecting functions of local government in Maryland’s largest city.

