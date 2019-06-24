Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that state employees will have a holiday on July 5, which falls on a Friday, in addition to Thursday, July 4.

Hogan announced Monday that state employees will have a holiday on July 5, which falls on a Friday, in addition to Thursday, July 4.

Hogan says he’s granting state employees an additional day to gather with their families and enjoy celebrations taking place throughout the state. The governor says he hopes the long holiday will encourage Marylanders to spend more time together and celebrate.

Maryland state universities will have the option to remain open on July 5 to avoid disrupting class and exam schedules and schedule an additional holiday at a later date.

