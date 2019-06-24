202
Hogan gives Md. employees an extra holiday in July

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 4:01 pm 06/24/2019 04:01pm
The fireworks on the National Mall are seen from the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is giving state employees a longer holiday for the Fourth of July.

Hogan announced Monday that state employees will have a holiday on July 5, which falls on a Friday, in addition to Thursday, July 4.

Hogan says he’s granting state employees an additional day to gather with their families and enjoy celebrations taking place throughout the state. The governor says he hopes the long holiday will encourage Marylanders to spend more time together and celebrate.

Maryland state universities will have the option to remain open on July 5 to avoid disrupting class and exam schedules and schedule an additional holiday at a later date.

