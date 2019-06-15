202
Home » Maryland News » Man suffers minor injuries…

Man suffers minor injuries in small plane crash in Maryland

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 2:08 pm 06/15/2019 02:08pm
Share

CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating a small plane crash in the southern part of Maryland.

Maryland State Police say in a news release that officers received a call Saturday morning from the wife of a man who was piloting a small plane that crashed at Crisfield Regional Airport.

Troopers made contact with the man, who had walked to his house after the crash. He had minor injuries and was the only person aboard the plane.

Police say that he was planning to fly early Saturday to his home in New York when he had mechanical problems. The plane crashed about 600 yards (548.45 meters) from the runway.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
accidents aviation Crisfield Regional Airport Local News Maryland News Transportation News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!