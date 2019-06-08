202
Man charged in fatal YMCA stabbing on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 6:14 pm 06/08/2019 06:14pm
EASTON, Md. (AP) — A suspect has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a man in the locker room of a YMCA on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Police in Easton say 31-year-old Andre Lamont Price Jefferson faces multiple charges including first- and second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Authorities have accused Jefferson of stabbing 72-year-old John Cassidy Thursday at the Talbot County YMCA. They say Cassidy died of his injuries at a hospital.

Police say Jefferson stabbed Cassidy with a knife multiple times and then tried to leave the YMCA but people stopped him.

Police say Jefferson also was found with stab wounds and treated at a hospital.

Records show Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Attorneys with Talbot County’s Public Defender’s Office could not be reached by phone Saturday.

Topics:
Andre Lamont Price Jefferson eastern shore john cassidy Local News Maryland News ymca
800
