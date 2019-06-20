202
Insect-eating plant found in Maryland for first time

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 3:47 am 06/20/2019 03:47am
A mosquito is devoured by the carnivorous plant "Drosera Madagascariensis" commonly known as a sundew during the 11th annual Orchid Exposition in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012. Colombia is ranked as one of the top countries in the world for its diversity of orchids. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) — An insect-eating plant has been found in Maryland for the first time.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources tells news outlets that botanists recently confirmed the discovery of dwarf sundew, the smallest native species of sundew in the United States. It was found in open areas with wet, peaty sand near the Nassawango Creek in Worcester County. The department says this is the first record of the plant growing in the state, which has other species of sundew.

A department statement says the plant’s paddle-shaped leaves form a rosette and are covered in sticky hair that attracts and traps bugs. The plant isn’t in the same family as the Venus flytrap, but both are carnivorous. The department says Maryland is home to nearly 20 types of carnivorous plants.

