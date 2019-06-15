202
IBM, Curam agree to settlement on Maryland health exchange

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 2:55 am 06/15/2019 02:55am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal and state officials say IBM and Curam Software have agreed to a $14.8 million settlement over allegations they made misrepresentations to the state of Maryland relating to developing the state’s health exchange website, which was plagued with problems when it launched in 2013.

Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur and Maryland Attorney Brian Frosh made the announcement Friday in a settlement of allegations under the federal False Claims Act.

Authorities say the case related to the contract award process for developing the website.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the settlement is not an admission of liability by IBM or a concession by the federal government that its claims were not well founded. It will be paid to the U.S. and the state.

Maryland’s share of the settlement is $2.8 million.

Topics:
Curam Software False Claims Act health exchange IBM Local News Maryland News
