IBM, Curam agree to settlement on Maryland health exchange

Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur and Maryland Attorney Brian Frosh made the announcement Friday in a settlement of allegations under the federal False Claims Act.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal and state officials say IBM and Curam Software have agreed to a $14.8 million settlement over allegations they made misrepresentations to the state of Maryland relating to developing the state’s health exchange website, which was plagued with problems when it launched in 2013.

Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur and Maryland Attorney Brian Frosh made the announcement Friday in a settlement of allegations under the federal False Claims Act.

Authorities say the case related to the contract award process for developing the website.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the settlement is not an admission of liability by IBM or a concession by the federal government that its claims were not well founded. It will be paid to the U.S. and the state.

Maryland’s share of the settlement is $2.8 million.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.