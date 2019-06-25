202
Hogan directs agencies to save energy in state buildings

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 5:11 pm 06/25/2019 05:11pm
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019 photo, Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing two state agencies to develop an initiative to save energy in state-owned buildings.

Hogan signed an executive order on Tuesday for the Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Energy Administration.

The administration says the goal of the initiative is to reduce energy consumption in state buildings by 10% by 2029.

To do that, DGS has been assigned to annually audit state-owned buildings that are determined to be the least energy efficient. The audit will identify low-cost measures to increase energy efficiency and savings.

MEA Director Mary Beth Tung says the state spends $210 million annually on utilities for state buildings.

