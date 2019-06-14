202
Home » Maryland News » Hoax 'mayday' distress caller…

Hoax ‘mayday’ distress caller vexes Coast Guard in Maryland

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 7:49 am 06/14/2019 07:49am
6 Shares

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland Coast Guard officials want the public’s help in identifying someone they say has been making a “steady stream” of fake distress calls for months.

The Coast Guard released audio of the calls Thursday, hoping someone will recognize the voice. The agency says the calls began streaming in near Ocean City in March on a VHF marine radio channel designated for emergencies. News outlets report the caller is recorded saying they are “going down with the ship” and “mayday, mayday, mayday,” along with profanities.

The Coast Guard says it believes the same person is making all these “suspected” hoax calls.

Coast Guard investigators say they have lost time and resources responding. Penalties for false calls can include up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
coast guard hoax call Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!