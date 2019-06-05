202
Home » Maryland News » Md. man enters guilty…

Md. man enters guilty plea in crash that killed 5 in NJ family

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 8:33 pm 06/05/2019 08:33pm
73 Shares

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man involved in a Delaware collision that killed five members of a New Jersey family has pleaded guilty to several criminal charges.

Alvin Hubbard III of Cambridge pleaded guilty on Wednesday to five counts of operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and two counts of vehicular assault.

The charges carry no mandatory prison time but maximum combined sentences totaling 14 years.

The 45-year-old Hubbard was indicted last year on five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.

Authorities said Hubbard operated his pickup truck in a criminally negligent manner when it crossed the median and was hit by the family’s minivan.

Mary Rose Ballocanag survived the crash, but her husband, Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey, and their four daughters died.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
alvin hubbard Local News Mary Rose Ballocanag Maryland News National News teaneck
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

WATCH: Capital Pride concert

Crowds at Capital Pride Fest and Concert weren’t intimidated by intermittent rain Sunday afternoon. The 44th Capital Pride celebration also marked the event that sparked pride celebrations — the 1969 Stonewall Riots. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!