Former state senator resigns from university medical board

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 2:50 pm 06/14/2019 02:50pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland state senator has resigned from the University of Maryland Medical System board of directors, which has been under scrutiny after a self-dealing contract scandal.

Francis Kelly resigned in a letter Friday. His resignation comes just days after he was invited to rejoin the board after a voluntary leave of absence.

An independent report released this week noted that Kelly’s company provided services to the board, earning more than $100,000 a year from fiscal years 2011 to 2018. The report says while more could have been done to ensure the system received fair market value for the company’s services, an effort was made to ensure the price paid was fair in 2012.

Kelly also says he and his sons won’t return to various UMMS-affiliated boards.

