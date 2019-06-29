202
Coast Guard, other agencies search for missing boat tech

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 5:16 pm 06/29/2019 05:16pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing boat repair technician in the Baltimore area.

The Coast Guard says Allen Van Dyke was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday working on a vessel at a boat shop in Curtis Bay off of the Patapsco River in southern Baltimore.

Forty-five minutes later, that 25-foot vessel was found unmanned less than a mile away from the shop.

The Coast Guard says crews are searching for Van Dyke by boat and helicopter. The Baltimore City Fire Department, Maryland State Police and Maryland Natural Resources Police are also participating in the search.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region.

