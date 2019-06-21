202
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Tre Da Kid

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 8:26 am 06/21/2019 08:26am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police say they’ve charged a Baltimore man with murder in the fatal shooting of popular Annapolis rapper Tre Da Kid.

News outlets report 30-year-old James Esau Davis III was arrested Thursday. Investigators say they think he shot the 32-year-old rapper, whose real name was Edward Montre Seay, earlier this month.

Police say Davis shot Seay while driving through Annapolis. Seay’s car then crashed and he died of his injuries.

The Capital reported in 2016 that Seay won a contest seeking the country’s best freestyle lyricist. His prize was $10,000 and the opportunity to tour with a hip hop label’s recording artists.

Police say Davis is being held without bond.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

