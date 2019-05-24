202
Home » Maryland News » Speaker calls for removal…

Speaker calls for removal of Civil War plaque in Statehouse

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 11:43 am 05/24/2019 11:43am
3 Shares
The Maryland State Capitol building. (Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates has called for the removal of a Statehouse plaque that honors the Civil War’s Union and Confederate soldiers.

Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said Thursday that the plaque “sympathizes with Confederate motivations and memorializes Confederate soldiers.”

The Democrat shared her concerns in a letter to the State House Trust, which oversees alterations to the Capitol building.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the plaque features the American flag and the Confederate flag crossed over the words, “Maryland Remembers.”

The plaque says its purpose is to ensure that Maryland remembers the “nearly 63,000 native sons who served in the Union forces and the more than 22,000 in those of the Confederacy.”

Jones sits on the State House Trust. It would need to approve the plaque’s removal.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
civil war Local News Local Politics and Elections News maryland general assembly maryland house of delegates Maryland News Statehouse
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

13 most frequently asked retirement questions

If retirement is looming in your future, you may wonder about how exactly this next phase of your life will play out. Here are the answers to some of the most-asked questions.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!