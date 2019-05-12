202
Production to end a month early at Maryland paper mill

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 12:30 pm 05/12/2019 12:30pm
LUKE, Md. (AP) — Production at Maryland paper mill will end one month sooner than previously planned, but officials say employees will continue to be paid through June 30.

The Cumberland Times-News reports that production at the Luke Paper Mill that employs 675 people will end May 31.

The president of United Paper Workers 676 said managers reported during a meeting Friday that the mill owned by Verso Corp. was building up too much inventory.

Company spokeswoman Kathi Rowzi says some employees will continue working past May 31 to help shut down the plant.

Jim Strong of the United Steel Workers says the union is looking for a buyer, although he doesn’t know if Verso would sell. He says the USW “is committed to turning over every stone to try to save these jobs.”

___

Information from: Cumberland (Md.) Times-News, http://www.times-news.com/timesnew.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

