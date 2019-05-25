202
Police: 3 children, 1 adult killed in road crash

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 10:11 am 05/25/2019 10:11am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say three children and an adult have lost their lives after the sedan they were traveling in lost control and slammed into a pickup truck.

In a Friday statement, the sheriff’s office in Maryland’s Cecil County says the dead include a 10-year-old girl and two boys aged 4 and 9. Another child is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says a 2005 Saturn holding two adults and four children was traveling south Thursday on Mechanics Valley Road when the car suddenly spun sideways. The vehicle slammed into a northbound pickup truck. It wasn’t immediately clear why the Saturn’s driver lost control. The 53-year-old motorist is in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Delaware hospital.

The fatal crash is under investigation.

