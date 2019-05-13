202
Parents of missing Hawaii female hiker offer $10,000 reward

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 12:12 am 05/13/2019 12:12am
HAIKU, Hawaii (AP) — The parents of a Hawaii woman reported missing after she went hiking have offered a $10,000 reward.

The Maui News reported Sunday that 35-year-old Amanda Eller of Haiku was last seen Wednesday on a trail in the Makawao Forest Reserve on Maui.

Eller’s parents offered the reward for information leading to her safe return prior to their scheduled arrival on Maui Sunday with other members of the Maryland-based family.

Eller’s vehicle was found in a parking lot with her cellphone and wallet inside at the reserve 12 miles (19 kilometers) from her home in Haiku.

Police say the physical therapist was reported missing Thursday and a ground and air search was launched.

Authories say the search has included tracking dogs, helicopters, drones, and hundreds of volunteers on foot.

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

