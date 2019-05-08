202
Home » Maryland News » Mental health exam set…

Mental health exam set for man charged in newspaper attack

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 4:08 pm 05/08/2019 04:08pm
40 Shares
Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Related Stories

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for the man charged with fatally shooting five people at a Maryland newspaper.

Judge Laura Ripken, in court papers filed Tuesday, ordered that Jarrod Ramos receive the evaluation at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center. The maximum security facility is Maryland’s forensic psychiatric hospital.

Lawyers for Ramos pleaded last month that he was not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. The evaluation is to determine competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility.

A doctor independent from the prosecution will write a report with recommendations. It will be sent to attorneys and the court.

A November trial is scheduled. Ramos is charged with first-degree murder in the June 2018 shooting attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News capital gazette shooter capital gazette shooting crime jarrod ramos Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA

These weekend trip ideas will help you relax, unwind and get away from it all without draining your bank account or requiring you to trek too far from home.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!