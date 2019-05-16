202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland man pleads guilty…

Maryland man pleads guilty to 2 felony counts in $364M fraud

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 6:27 pm 05/16/2019 06:27pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man accused in a $364 million investment scheme that entrapped hundreds of victims across the country has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy.

In a federal courthouse in Baltimore, Kevin Merrill pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony counts. Thirteen other counts he faced are expected to be dismissed at sentencing in September.

Merrill initially pleaded not guilty to defrauding investors hoping to profit from consumer debt portfolios. But prosecutors announced this week he’d be arraigned again, signaling a plea change.

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old man and co-conspirators enriched themselves with investors’ money. A judge had issued a restraining order barring Merrill from selling his sports cars, mansions, expensive watches and Louis Vuitton clothes.

A divestment team is working to sell his possessions to pay back defrauded investors.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Ocean City beach guide 2019

Planning to vacation in Ocean City? Here's what you need to know about restaurants, upcoming events and where to stay in O.C. Check out WTOP's comprehensive guide to Ocean City.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!