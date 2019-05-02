Maryland agencies working to help after paper mill closing

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's administration says state agencies are working to help workers affected by the closing of the Luke Paper Mill in western Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration says state agencies are working to help workers affected by the closing of the Luke Paper Mill in western Maryland.

The governor announced Thursday that state agencies are communicating with local officials to provide support and to seek state and federal funding and grant options.

The state’s labor and commerce departments are partnering with local economic development offices to place workers within other companies that are hiring.

The Verso Corp. announced Tuesday it was closing the mil in response to the continuing decline in customer demand for the grades of coated freesheet paper produced at the mill, along with rising input costs.

The company says about 675 employees are affected by the closure.

