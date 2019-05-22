202
Hogan criticizes clean energy bill, sets separate goals

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 3:09 pm 05/22/2019 03:09pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says a renewable energy measure isn’t clean enough, and he is announcing his own goal of reaching 100 percent clean energy in the state by 2040.

Hogan said Wednesday he won’t veto a measure approved by the General Assembly, but it will become law without his signature.

The legislature’s bill increases the state’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard from 25 percent by 2020 to 50 percent by 2030. But the Republican governor says he has serious concerns that the measure could send too many jobs out of the state.

Hogan says he plans to submit legislation next year to put Maryland on a path of 100 percent clean electricity by 2040.

