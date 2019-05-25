202
Home » Maryland News » Helicopter that crashed in…

Helicopter that crashed in Chesapeake Bay not certified to fly in low visibility

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 10:33 am 05/25/2019 10:33am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say the helicopter involved in a deadly crash earlier this month did not have certification to fly in poor visibility conditions.

A preliminary federal report says investigators have not determined the cause of the crash that killed the pilot and one passenger. But it says the two-seat Cabri G2 helicopter was not certified to fly in conditions of low visibility.

It appears the crash occurred during dense fog. The Baltimore Sun reports that the pilot may also not have been certified to fly in low visibility conditions.

The pilot was identified as Charles Knight, 38, of Mount Airy, Maryland, and the passenger was Matt Clark, 36, of Pasadena, Maryland. Authorities recovered both bodies off Kent Island’s Bloody Point, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Maryland’s capital.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
chesapeake bay helicopter crash Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best summer shopping days for 2019

Missed out on Memorial Day sales? Labor Day in September not soon enough? There are plenty of times this summer to snag deals from retailers' annual sales and other minor shopping holidays.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!