202
Home » Maryland News » Gas company sues Maryland…

Gas company sues Maryland over blocked pipeline

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 5:40 pm 05/17/2019 05:40pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A gas company has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Maryland after a board of high-ranking state officials voted unanimously to reject a proposed pipeline across 3 miles (4 kilometers) of western Maryland.

Columbia Gas filed the lawsuit Thursday to seek access to the property through eminent domain proceedings.

Maryland’s Board of Public Works, which includes Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot, voted 3-0 in January against an easement for TransCanada’s pipeline.

It would run under the Potomac River near Hancock, Maryland, and extend from Columbia Gas’ network in Pennsylvania to Mountaineer Gas’ distribution system in West Virginia.

Environmentalists and residents have been vocal about opposing the pipeline, which would carry natural gas. More than 60 state lawmakers opposed the pipeline.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Columbia Gas lawsuit Local News Maryland News pipeline western maryland
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants guide

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!