202
Home » Maryland News » Van Hollen urging passage…

Van Hollen urging passage of education funding measure

By The Associated Press April 11, 2019 5:11 am 04/11/2019 05:11am
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Sen.-elect Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. speaks to supporters on election night, in Silver Spring, Md. Van Hollen will head the Democratic Senate campaign arm for the 2018 election cycle. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is scheduled to join Nevada Rep. Susie Lee to call for passage of a bill to promote public education funding.

They’ve scheduled a news conference on Thursday with the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and other groups in Washington.

They’re calling for passage of the Keep Our PACT Act. It calls for the full funding of federal obligations of Title I and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Van Hollen’s bill and Lee’s measure come after statewide educator walkouts in some states in a call for more public school funding.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
American Federation of Teachers chris van hollen Education News Funding Keep Our PACT Act Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News National Education Association public education
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation

After 43 years and hundreds of millions of visitors, the country’s most popular museum is getting some much-needed TLC. Here’s what to expect from the National Air and Space Museum’s nearly $1 billion renovation. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!